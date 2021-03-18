Providence announces COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday. Here’s how to sign up

Providence Medical Group has open appointments for eligible residents still looking for a first-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A mass vaccination event at Lacey Family Medicine, at 4800 College St. SE, is planned for Saturday, March 20, according to a news release. Eligible residents can schedule an appointment through a PrepMod sign up page.

This event is open to residents eligible in Phase 1B Tier 2, which includes high-risk critical workers, pregnant people and people with disabilities that put them at high risk.

Workers are considered critical and high risk if they work in congregate settings including agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, food banks and public transit.

Congregate staff in correction facilities, prisons, jails, detention facilities and court facilities are also eligible as well as first responders not covered by a previous tier.

People with disabilities that put them at high risk does not mean people with underlying conditions, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. Rather, this phase refers to those who have an intellectual or developmental disability that prevents them from fully understanding or being able to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

All people who were previously eligible, such as healthcare workers, those 65 or older, those 50 or older living in multi-generational households, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and childcare workers, also can sign up for an appointment.

Providence advises residents not to forward appointment links to ineligible community members. The medical group has had to turn ineligible residents away and cancel appointments in the past, the release says.

Thurston County also is hosting mass vaccination events at South Puget Sound Community College through Sunday, March 21. Links to appointments for the SPSCC events are being posted at the Thurston County COVID-19 website.

Those seeking vaccinations at any event can schedule appointments after establishing their eligibility through the state’s FindYourPhaseWA.org website. However, the Providence news release notes the phase finder eligibility also can be determined at the site. Photo ID is also required upon arrival.