WA teachers can get vaccine priority at this national drug store chain this month

A national drugstore chain this week announced it’s reserving COVID-19 vaccine appointments to help speed distribution among educators and childcare workers in Washington state.

According to the announcement: “Rite Aid has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers, to help ensure these groups are vaccinated during the month of March. “

It comes as part of a directive from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration to accelerate school reopenings nationwide.

In Washington state, schools are required to offer both in-person and online learning to all students by April.

According to Rite Aid, scheduling of COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on Friday (March 19), Saturday (March 20), March 26 and March 27.

For everyone else currently eligible under the state’s phased vaccine rollout, appointments will be available on all dates outside of the ones for educators.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, go to: https://ritea.id/washington or riteaid.com/covid19.