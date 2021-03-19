Thurston County adds 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Thurston County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 7,567.

Of that total, 7,274 people are considered recovered or recovering, while 344 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 2 in the past week), and 73 have died (including one in the past week).

The county is reporting 3 outbreaks, two less than on Thursday.

The percent of tests that came back positive in the past week was 2.7%.

84,075 people have been vaccinated in Thurston County as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Friday. In all, the county has reported 37,849 cases and 499 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,468 confirmed and probable cases and 54 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,335 cases and 50 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County has reported 1,754 cases with 27 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Pacific County has reported 816 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a Pacific County emergency management agency news release.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 352,907 cases and 5,168 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 29.7 million cases had been reported as of Friday with nearly 541,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 122 million cases had been reported and more than 2.69 million people had died as of Friday.