Two more Thurston residents lost to COVID-19

Two more Thurston County residents have died from COVID-19, the county announced on Monday. The deceased were a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.

Monday’s announcement marks three people who have died in the past week, even as daily case counts continue to fall.

The county reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which makes last week’s total case count 88, the lowest in months. The county reported 219 cases the week of Feb. 15. After that they fell to 177, 126, 124 and now 88 cases for this past week ending on Sunday.

Mondays’ cases bring the total number of cases to 7,616. Of those, 7,274 people are considered to be recovered or recovering, while 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 75 have died.

The county is reporting three outbreaks, the same as Sunday.

87,807 vaccine doses have been given in Thurston County as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday. In all, the county has reported 38,156 cases and 499 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,493 confirmed and probable cases and 55 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. In all, the county has reported 3,335 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 1,763 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 816 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Friday, according to a Pacific County emergency management agency news release.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 354,782 cases and 5,174 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 29.8 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 542,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 123.5 million cases had been reported and more than 2.7 million people had died as of Monday.