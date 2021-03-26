Thurston County adds 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Pharmacist and pharmacy manager Srawan Thodupunoori fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine event at the Safeway distribution center in Auburn, Wash., on Monday, March 22, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 28 on Friday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The total number of cases stands at 7,704. Of those, 7,274 people are considered recovered or recovering, while 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 2 in the past week), and 76 have died (including 3 in the past week).

The county is reporting two outbreaks. The percent of positive cases over the past week is 2.7%.

According to the state Department of Health, 107,748 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday. In all, the county has reported 38,581 cases and 504 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,524 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,368 cases and 51 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,780 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 823 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 359,666 cases and 5,218 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.1 million cases had been reported as of Friday with nearly 548,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 125.9 million cases had been reported and 2.76 million people had died as of Friday.