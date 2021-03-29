Thurston County adds 17 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Thurston County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the case total for the week ending on Sunday to 167.

That’s a four-week high, county health data show. The county reported 177 cases during the final week of February, followed by weekly totals of 126, 124 and 109 cases the week ending on March 21, the data show.

Of the county’s 7,783 total cases, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died. The county is still reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Over the past week, 2.8 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive.

As of Friday, 107,748 vaccination doses had been administered in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday. In all, the county has reported 39,049 cases and 506 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,524 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,364 cases and 51 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 1,795 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 823 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 361,115 cases and 5,218 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.3 million cases had been reported as of Monday with nearly 550,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 127.5 million cases had been reported and 2.79 million people had died as of Monday.