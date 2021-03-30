Those seeking COVID-19 vaccine no longer have to prove eligibility with Phase Finder

The honor system has become more important in Washington’s quest to vaccinate its residents against COVID-19.

The Washington state Department of Health announced late Monday that it will take down its Phase Finder tool that residents have been using to verify COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, simplifying the process to find and sign up for a dose.

Starting Wednesday, March 31, Washingtonians can instead check the department’s vaccine eligibility web page to determine if they’re eligible and use its Vaccine Locator tool to schedule an appointment. Those who are unable to use the online tool can call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

Leading up to the change, guidance has been that vaccine seekers should fill out the Phase Finder survey and then print or take a screenshot of the page showing eligibility. They could then use the Vaccine Locator tool to find a dose and schedule an appointment. Some vaccination sites were requiring proof of eligibility.

Soon, however, visitors to the Phase Finder website will find themselves redirected to the Vaccine Locator tool instead. The department has asked providers to stop requiring Phase Finder to schedule appointments, according to DOH.

An option at the end of the Phase Finder survey allowed users to enter an email address or phone number to get a notification when they become eligible. The department will continue to notify people via text message, email, or voicemail as they become eligible, according to DOH spokesperson Shelby Anderson.

Michele Roberts, who’s leading COVID-19 vaccine planning and distribution at DOH, framed the removal of Phase Finder step as taking away a barrier to access.

“The goal is to vaccinate as many vulnerable community members as fast as possible before opening vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years and older in just a few weeks,” a statement from Roberts reads.

“Removing Phase Finder will help speed up the process by reducing barriers for eligible individuals. We trust most people will continue to do the right thing and wait their turn to be vaccinated.”

Washington state will expand to include tiers 3 and 4 of Phase 1B-2 of its vaccination rollout on Wednesday, adding nearly 2 million more people to the pool of eligible residents.

This will extend eligibility to anyone ages 60 to 65 or with two or underlying health conditions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website as increasing risk of severe illness from COVID-19. People who work in restaurants, manufacturing, and construction also will become eligible, along with people living in congregate settings.

The nixing of Phase Finder was welcome news for Steve Case, a Tacoma resident who will be eligible with this latest expansion.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department tweeted Monday that a drive-thru vaccine event Wednesday would be open to Phase 1A and Phase 1B tiers 1 to 4. But Case was unable to sign up for an appointment when he tried.

He went to the county’s website when sign-ups began, he told McClatchy in a phone interview, and it took him to Phase Finder. But the tool determined he wasn’t yet eligible.

“I’ve known for months when I was going to be eligible,” he said. “It gave me no value at all.”

He understands why it could’ve helped someone who doesn’t know whether they’re eligible, and it’s not a big deal to him that he couldn’t sign up — he knows he’ll get a vaccine eventually.

But the tool was “definitely unnecessary,” he said, and he wasn’t comfortable with the idea of entering so much personal data, despite the form specifying that the department will not share information and including a “HIPAA compliant” badge, referencing the federal privacy law.

On Monday, President Joe Biden said 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible for the vaccine by April 19. Officials have not announced any adjustments to the timeline in Washington, where Gov. Jay Inslee has previously said it’s unlikely eligibility will open to all adults substantially before May 1.

“We are still looking into the president’s announcement,” governor’s office spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote in an email to McClatchy. “It does not appear this is a directive, it appears that he is saying that more vaccine is coming. Any reassessment will come after we receive the additional doses.”