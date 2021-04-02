Thurston County adds 33 COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Public Health and Social Services Department.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,879. Of those, 7,507 peopled have recovered or are recovering, while 461 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 76 have died.

More than 120,000 vaccine doses have been given in the county so far, according to the state Department of Health.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 205 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday. In all, the county has reported 39,587 cases and 515 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,550 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,388 cases and 51 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 1,812 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 847 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to an update from the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 365,762 cases and 5,262 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.5 million cases have been reported as of Friday with 553,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 129.3 million cases have been reported and 2.82 million people have died as of Friday.