Thurston County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases from weekend

Thurston County added 39 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Public Health department.

That includes 16 from Saturday and 23 from Sunday. The county recently said it would stop reporting new cases over the weekend.

The weekend cases bring the total to 7,949. Of those, 7,606 people are recovered or recovering, while 462 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 76 have died.

More than 124,000 vaccine doses have been given in the county so far.

The county did not report how many outbreaks were ongoing on Monday. As of last week, there were two outbreaks at a nursing home and an assisted living facility.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday. In all, the county has reported 39,985 cases and 515 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,550 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,388 cases and 51 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 1,812 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 847 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to an update from the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 368,403 cases and 5,278 deaths.

In the U.S., 30.5 million cases have been reported as of Monday with 553,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 129.3 million cases have been reported and 2.82 million people have died as of Monday.