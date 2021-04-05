Volunteers needed for Thurston County vaccination clinics through April 12

The United Way of Thurston County is seeking volunteers to staff additional mass vaccination clinics scheduled through April 12 in Thurston County.

Volunteer slots are available at South Puget Sound Community College on Mottman Road in Olympia and at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in Lacey.

Volunteers should be at least 18 years old, able to be on their feet for long periods of time, and able to commit to working an entire shift.

Anyone interested in volunteering for one of this week’s SPSCC clinics should sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/3endx5vk. Anyone interested in volunteering for this week’s fairgrounds clinic, which is Thursday, should sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/2sxadbbn

Also, anyone interested in volunteering for future clinic dates can sign up here: www.unitedway-thurston.org/covid19. As future clinic dates are announced, volunteers will receive an email notifying them that volunteer shifts are available.