Thurston County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Thurston County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the weekly total to 30 so far.

That brings the county’s overall total to 7,979 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 7,606 people have recovered or are recovering, 462 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 76 have died.

In the past week, 2.9% of all COVID-19 tests taken in Thurston County have come back positive.

More than 137,000 doses of vaccine have been administered so far in the county.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 40,172 cases and 516 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,569 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,426 cases and 55 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported four more cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,835 cases with 27 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 372,170 COVID-19 cases and 5,306 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 30.9 million cases had been reported as of Wednesday with more than 559,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, over 132.9 million cases had been reported and more than 2.88 million people had died as of Wednesday.