Thurston County adds 15 more COVID-19 cases

Thurston County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the weekly total to 45 so far.

That brings the county’s overall total to 7,994 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 7,606 people have recovered or are recovering, 462 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 76 have died.

In the past week, 3.1% of all COVID-19 tests taken in Thurston County have come back positive.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday, bringing its totals to 40,274 cases and 516 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,569 confirmed and probable cases and 57 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,442 cases and 55 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported four more cases on Thursday for a total of 1,845 cases with 27 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 373,212 COVID-19 cases and 5,316 deaths.

In the U.S., 31 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with more than 560,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, over 133.7 million cases had been reported and more than 2.9 million people had died as of Thursday.