Thurston County adds 31 COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 8,025. Of those, 7,676 people are recovered or recovering, while 465 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 76 have died.

The county has not reported any outbreaks this week.

More than 137,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County, according to the state Department of Health.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday, bringing its totals to 40,466 cases and 518 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 11 new cases and one new death on Friday. The county has reported 3,581 confirmed and probable cases and 58 deaths so far.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,442 cases and 55 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported four more cases on Friday for a total of 1,849 cases with 27 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 373,212 COVID-19 cases and 5,316 deaths.

In the U.S., 31 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 560,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, over 134.2 million cases had been reported and more than 2.9 million people had died as of Friday.