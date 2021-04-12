Thurston County adds 67 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Thurston County reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The county recently stopped reporting new case data over the weekend, so that number includes 27 cases confirmed on Friday, 37 confirmed on Saturday, and 13 confirmed on Sunday.

The daily case totally generally reflect cases confirmed the previous day.

The total number of cases is now 8,102. Of those, 7,676 people are recovered or recovering, while 465 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 76 have died.

The percent of positive tests over the past week is 3.8%.

More than 141,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Monday, bringing its totals to 40,956 cases and 520 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 17 new cases Monday. The county has reported 3,598 confirmed and probable cases and 58 deaths so far.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,453 cases and 56 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported four more cases on Friday for a total of 1,866 cases with 27 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 376,230 COVID-19 cases and 5,322 deaths.

In the U.S., 31.2 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 562,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. California has now lost more than 60,000 residents to COVID-19, more than any other state including New York, the first state to suffer a huge death toll, where almost 51,000 state residents have died of the virus.

Globally, over 136 million cases had been reported and more than 2.9 million people had died as of Monday.