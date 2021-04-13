Thurston County mass vaccination events unaffected by pause in J&J vaccine use

The pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines should not affect Thurston County’s mass vaccination events this week.

Thurston County’s Public Health and Social Services tweeted Sunday that it was only receiving and administering Moderna vaccines at their large-scale vaccination events through April 18.

Given recent supply constraints, the county had only planned one, targeted vaccine event with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, county spokesperson Magen Johnson said Tuesday morning. Rather than cancel or delay that small event, the county will simply switch to using Moderna or Pfizer doses, Johnson said.

“We got notice from the Department of Health last week that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to have a disruption in supply, so we would not be receiving or be able to request any Johnson & Johnson for the next several weeks,” Johnson said Tuesday.

PHSS is unaware of any local residents who experienced serious adverse effects after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Johnson said. Vaccine providers send such information directly to the state Department of Health and the county is not informed, she said.

Johnson declined to share what percentage of the county’s vaccine supply has been made up of Johnson & Johnson doses, saying the PHSS does not release such percentages to news media.

Use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was halted in much of the U.S. on Tuesday after federal health agencies called for a pause in the vaccine’s use following the emergence of a rare blood clotting disorder in six recipients.

All six were women between the ages of 18 and 48 and all developed the illness within one to three weeks of vaccination. One woman died and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to the New York Times.

Nearly 7 million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson shots so far, and about 9 million more doses had been shipped out to the states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.