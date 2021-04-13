Thurston County reports 26 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Thurston County reported 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

With the added cases, the county has now recorded 8,128 total cases with 76 deaths. Since the first case was reported in March 2020, 465 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness and 7,676 have recovered or are recovering, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services data.

Notably, COVID-19 activity in Thurston County rose during the month of March, according to state data. Last week, the county recorded 153 cases, which is a decrease from the 167 and 166 weekly totals the past two weeks, but weekly case counts are still not near the 109 low recorded the week starting March 15.

Thurston County had a rate of 117.5 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period starting March 22, state data show. The two-week period starting March 4, the county had a rate of about 77.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to the data.

This increase in COVID-19 activity follows similar statewide trends. The state reported a rate of 182.6 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 people during the same two-week period starting March 22.

During the one-week period starting March 20, the state reported 4.1% of COVID-19 tests in Thurston County had returned positive results. Over that same time period, the state saw an overall test positivity rate of 4.6%, according to the latest state data.

Locally, Thurston County has reported 53 outbreaks at congregate care settings to date, per county data. Of that total, three are currently ongoing, including at an adult family home, a nursing home and a congregate housing setting, according to the county’s weekly report.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, bringing its totals to 41,042 cases and 520 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,611 confirmed and probable cases and 58 deaths so far.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,486 cases and 56 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Mason County reported six more cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,972 cases with 28 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 379,056 COVID-19 cases and 5,340 deaths on Tuesday.

In the U.S., over 31.3 million cases had been reported as of Tuesday with more than 563,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, over 137.2 million cases had been reported and more than 2.96 million people had died as of Tuesday.