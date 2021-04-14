Any Thurston County adult can get a COVID-19 vaccine at these weekend events

Doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are extracted and prepared for delivery by providers from Terry Reilly Health Services at the Community Council of Idaho at Happy Day Boulevard in Caldwell Tuesday, March 23, 2021. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Any Thurston County adult resident can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at one of the county’s mass vaccination events this weekend.

Drive-through appointments became available Wednesday morning for Friday, Saturday and Sunday vaccination events at South Puget Sound Community College, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. Residents can find links to sign up for appointments at the Thurston County website.

Only Moderna doses will be administered at these three events.

All adults are eligible for the vaccine starting April 15, meaning anyone can schedule an appointment on or after that date. These are the first mass vaccination events offered by the county that are open to all adult residents.

Vaccine appointments from other providers can be found through the state’s vaccine locator website.

People with difficulties scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County public health line at 360-867-2610.

With more people now eligible, the county will need more volunteers at its mass vaccination events. People can sign up to volunteer through the United Way of Thurston County website. Anyone with questions or concerns about volunteering can call 360-943-2773.