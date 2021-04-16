Transmission rates rising as Thurston County adds 57 COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily total in months and an indication that transmission levels may be moving in the wrong direction.

That’s in addition to 10 new hospitalizations the county reported on Friday, although it’s not clear if those 10 people were all hospitalized today or over the past week. Calls to the Public Health Department were not returned on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 8,248. Of those, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering, while 475 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 76 have died.

The county reports there are three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks: one adult family home, one nursing home and one in congregate housing.

The percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is 4.1%.

More than 158,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thurston County so far.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 237 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday, bringing its totals to 41,538 cases and 523 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,633 confirmed and probable cases and 58 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,502 cases and 56 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Mason County reported 12 more cases on Friday for a total of 1,902 cases with 29 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 383,894 COVID-19 cases and 5,380 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., about 31.5 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 566,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, about 139.6 million cases have been reported and more than 2.99 million people had died as of Friday.