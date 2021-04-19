Thurston seeing COVID-19 resurgence as county reports 131 cases over weekend

A woman in her 60s died from COVID-19 over the weekend, the Thurston County Public Health department announced on Monday. She became the 77th person to die from the virus locally.

Meanwhile, the county reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as transmission rates continue to rise. That number includes 30 cases confirmed on Sunday, 47 cases confirmed on Saturday, and 54 cases confirmed on Friday. Three people were hospitalized over the weekend.

The total number of cases is now 8,379. Of those, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering, while 478 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 77 have died.

The county reports there are three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks: one adult family home, one nursing home and one in congregate housing.

The percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is 4.2%.

Nearly 162,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thurston County so far, according to the state Department of Health.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 519 new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the weekend, bringing its totals to 42,046 cases and 524 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,674 confirmed and probable cases and 59 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services had reported 3,544 cases and 56 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported 12 more cases on Friday for a total of 1,902 cases with 29 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 385,549 COVID-19 cases and 5,380 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., about 31.7 million cases had been reported as of Saturday with more than 567,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, about 141.7 million cases had been reported Monday and the number of deaths had topped 3 million.