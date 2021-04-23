Thurston County adds 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 21 on Friday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, giving the county a new overall total of 8,474.

So far this week, 95 new cases have been reported.

The county also reported 4 more hospitalizations on Friday.

Of the total, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, while 485 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 78 have died.

Four COVID-19 outbreaks are currently being reported at area congregate care settings.

More than 184,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Thurston County, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, bringing its totals to 42,838 cases and 528 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,713 confirmed and probable cases and 62 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,568 confirmed cases and 58 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported 12 new cases on Friday, for a total of 1,954 cases with 29 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 393,534 COVID-19 cases and 5,434 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., more than 31.9 million cases had been reported as of Friday with nearly 571,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 145.2 million cases have been reported Friday with 3.08 million deaths.