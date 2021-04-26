Thurston County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Thurston County Public Health reported 135 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

That includes 39 cases confirmed on Sunday, 19 on Saturday, and 77 on Friday.

The week ending on Sunday saw 230 total cases, according to county data.

The new case total is 8,609. Of those, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering, while 491 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 78 have died.

More than 193,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Monday, bringing its totals to 43,572 cases and 525 deaths. Seven deaths were removed from the total since last reporting, the county announced on Monday, after reviewing them to determine whether or not they were caused by COVID-19.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,733 confirmed and probable cases and 62 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,568 confirmed cases and 58 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported 22 new cases and one new death on Monday, for a total of 1,976 cases with 30 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 397,417 COVID-19 cases and 5,450 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., more than 32.1 million cases had been reported as of Saturday with more than 572,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 147.5 million cases have been reported Saturday with 3.1 million deaths.