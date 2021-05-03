Thurston County adds 143 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Thurston County Public Health department reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the new total to 8,927.

That includes 43 cases confirmed on Friday, 60 cases confirmed on Saturday, and 40 cases confirmed on Sunday.

The percent of positive tests over the past week continues to rise. It’s now at 7.2%, more than double what it was weeks ago.

Of the total cases, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering, while 539 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 80 have died. Four new hospitalizations were reported in the past week, but none over the weekend.

Nearly 208,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County confirmed 240 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday, bringing its totals to 44,909 cases and 532 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 20 new cases on Monday. The county has now reported 3,807 confirmed and probable cases and 62 deaths. The number of deaths went down by one on Monday, which the county says is due to a data correction from the state.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,627 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported 13 new cases and no new deaths on Friday, for a total of 2,010 cases with 30 deaths.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 407,191 COVID-19 cases and 5,507 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., 32.4 million cases have been reported as of Monday with more than 577,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 153 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with 3.2 million deaths.