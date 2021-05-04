Governor grants reprieve from tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced a two-week pause to the state’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan. That means counties will stay at their current level of COVID-19 restrictions, for now.

The pause came the day Inslee had said any changes to counties’ phases would be announced. Several counties — “a dozen or so,” according to Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director for COVID-19 response at the state Department of Health — were in danger of backsliding to or staying in Phase 2 of the three-phase plan.

Phases are determined based on metrics related to new cases and hospitalizations. A lower phase comes with tighter restrictions on activities such as indoor dining and gyms.

The whole state advanced to Phase 3 of the plan on March 22. Then three counties — Cowlitz, Pierce, and Whitman — backslid to Phase 2 due to rising case COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations in April, after the first evaluation under the current version of the plan. Ferry County recently voluntarily moved back to Phase 2, after seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 activity.

Counties that revert to Phase 2 will in part see maximum occupancy in restaurants and retail stores cut in half on Friday. Courtesy Office of the Governor

The governor made the decision to pause the plan in consultation with the state Department of Health because of the current, evolving pandemic situation, according to an email from his office. A fourth wave of the coronavirus that state health officials have observed in recent weeks has plateaued in the most recent data, the email reads, and there hasn’t been an increase in deaths.

Hospitalizations have increased, according to the governor’s office, but stays are shorter and state officials are confident hospital staff are handling the situation.

Local health officials can still choose to impose new restrictions.

“Looking at our rate of vaccination, if people remain committed to this, there’s a reason to believe that sometime this summer we will have a more substantial reopening,” an email from Inslee’s office reads. “Only if we do what we need in terms of vaccination and adherence to public health.”

This story is developing and will be updated.