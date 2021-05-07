Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend without an appointment

A medical staffer prepares vaccine doses to administer at a vaccine clinic at WSU Tri-Cities in Richland.

The Thurston County health department saw improved turnout at their COVID-19 mass vaccination events this week after making appointments optional.

On Wednesday, volunteers worked late into the evening to administer vaccines at the county’s drive-through vaccine event at South Puget Sound Community College, wrote Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Magen Johnson in a statement.

“We vaccinated 367 people with the Pfizer vaccine,” Johnson wrote. “We are very grateful to our many volunteers who stayed longer to help us accomplish this task.”

The larger turnout comes as the county is experiencing a general slowdown in vaccine demand and increased COVID-19 transmission. This week, PHSS made appointments optional, meaning anyone can now simply attend one of their events and register on the spot.

“We were excited to see a larger-than-anticipated turn out after dropping the appointment requirement,” Johnson wrote. “We want to thank our community and everyone who came to be vaccinated.”

As of Friday, about 41% of the Thurston County population has gotten at least one dose while about 31% are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest state data. This is far less than the 70-80% goal PHSS is targeting.

More than 800 Pfizer doses were at risk of expiring by next week if more people did not get vaccinated at PHSS events this week, the county previously announced. As of Friday, 662 of those doses had been dispensed, Johnson wrote.

PHSS administered 166 of those doses during a walk-in clinic at their building on Lilly Road Northeast in Olympia on Thursday. The remaining doses will be administered this weekend.

Here are the events PHSS has planned through Sunday:

New Life Baptist Church on Pacific Avenue in Lacey partnered with PHSS to offer Pfizer doses from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on North Street Southeast in Tumwater partnered with CIELO and PHSS to offer Pfizer doses 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Spanish-language services are available at this event.

PHSS is hosting a drive-through clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at SPSCC in Olympia. This event is open to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. Since this event falls on Mother’s Day, any mothers who attend can receive flowers with their vaccine.

Although appointments are no longer required at PHSS events, people are still encouraged to register online through the PrepMod website. Links to sign up for each of these events also can be found on the PHSS vaccine information website.

Residents also can find appointments at local providers, including pharmacies, by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website.

PHSS plans to continue allowing walk-ups without appointments for the foreseeable future but other events may still require pre-registration, according to Johnson.

“While there may be specific clinics that due to site constraints require pre-registration, we anticipate that the majority of our vaccination events will not require appointments,” Johnson wrote. “We are working to ensure that Thurston County residents have access to COVID-19 vaccine and minimize barriers.”

Those with difficulties scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish-speakers is available at these numbers as well.

Volunteers are still needed to staff clinics. People interested in volunteering at PHSS vaccine events can sign up through the United Way of Thurston County website. Anyone with questions or concerns about volunteering can call 360-943-2773.