Three percent of Thurston County residents have contracted COVID-19

With the addition of 54 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Thurston County quietly surpassed a milestone: three percent of the county’s residents have now contracted the virus.

Along with 47 new cases reported on Friday, a total to 9,097 people have contracted COVID-19 in a county with just under 300,000 total residents, according to the Thurston Regional Planning Council.

Of those, 8,389 people have recovered or are recovering, while 543 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including four more hospitalizations reported on Friday. 84 people have died, including four in the past week.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Nearly 209,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, bringing its totals to 45,624 cases and 535 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,860 confirmed and probable cases and 63 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,725 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported four new cases on Thursday, for a total of 2,037 cases with 31 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 411,075 COVID-19 cases and 5,553 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., 32.6 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 580,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 156.3 million people had contracted the virus and more than 3.26 million had died as of Friday, the data show.