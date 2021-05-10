Thurston County reports two deaths and 131 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Two more Thurston County residents have died of COVID-19, the county reported on Monday.

The deceased include a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, according to the county public health department.

Meanwhile, 131 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend.

That includes 49 cases confirmed on Sunday, 35 cases confirmed on Saturday, and 47 cases confirmed on Friday.

The total number of cases is now 9,228. Of those, 8,389 people have recovered or are recovering, while 546 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 86 have died.

Over the past week, 6.8% of tests came back positive and 301 new cases were reported. The county is reporting three ongoing outbreaks.

More than 218,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Thurston County, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 137 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Monday, bringing its totals to 46,032 cases and 544 deaths. Five of those deaths occurred between December and April, and were initially reported to other counties, the public health department wrote on Facebook Monday.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,902 confirmed and probable cases and 63 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,725 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Mason County reported seven new cases on Friday, for a total of 2,044 cases with 31 deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 415,705 COVID-19 cases and 5,586 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., 32.7 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 582,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 158 million people had contracted the virus and more than 3.29 million had died as of Monday, the data show.