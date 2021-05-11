Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,180 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 136 cases and one new death. The county has 545 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 416,930 and 5,593 deaths. Those numbers are up from 415,750 and 5,586 deaths on Monday. The case total includes 32,001 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of April 30, the date with the most recent complete data, 78 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were increasing at 56 in mid-April.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 111.8 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 80.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, 153.4 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Thursday, 34.26% of Washington residents and 115.37% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On April 22, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 18,297 specimens were collected statewide, with 7.5% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was steady at 6.8%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 105.690 cases and 1,538 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 51,556. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 662, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 32.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 582,775 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 159 million.