Washington state plans to fully reopen by June 30. All counties go Phase 3 on Tuesday

Restaurants and other businesses in Washington state could fully reopen June 30 or sooner if enough state residents received the COVID-19 vaccine. Tri-City Herald file

All of Washington state will be in Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday, with the state on track for a total reopening of its economy by June 30, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

The plateau in the state’s fourth wave of new COVID-19 cases has turned into a decline, allowing all of the state to have restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and more open at 50% capacity as of Tuesday, he announced at a news conference.

Pierce, Cowlitz, Ferry and Whitman counties are currently in Phase 2 of recovery, with many businesses limited to 25 percent capacity. Other counties were at risk before the announcement of dropping to Phase 2 next week.

The 50 percent capacity limit is expected to remain in place until June 30, but there are factors that could lead to either more restrictions on businesses before then or a full reopening sooner than June 30.

Reopening tied to vaccination rate

Full reopening could happen earlier if at least 70 percent of Washington residents 16 and older have had at least an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Inslee.

Current trends suggest that vaccination rates will not be reached until late June.

To date, 57 percent of state residents 16 and older have received an initial dose of vaccine and just under 44 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

There also is a possibility that allowed activities between now and June 30 could be rolled back if hospital intensive care unit capacity reaches 90 percent.

COVID vaccine incentives

The state is looking at incentives to encourage people to become fully vaccinated.

Effective immediately spectator events, such as indoor and outdoor sports, will not have limits on the number of vaccinated people allowed to attend. Some restrictions also will be lifted for people who are vaccinated to attend conferences, live performances, wedding receptions and funerals.

The Department of Commerce is working with the Association of Washington Business to pay for gift cards to local businesses for people who are recently vaccinated.

Wineries and breweries are waiting for approval from the state Liquor and Cannabis Board on a promotion to “buy a glass or a pint” for vaccinated customers.

Starting Thursday, the state and Seattle Mariners are teaming up to give prizes away from T-Mobile, Alaska Airlines, Microsoft, Costco and Nordstrom to people who are vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.