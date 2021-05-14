Thurston reports one new death, 55 COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County reported its 91st death from the COVID-19 virus on Friday, though no details about the individual were shared.

The county has reported eight deaths in the past week, and 10 people have been hospitalized in that time.

Meanwhile, 55 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the county’s total up to 9,393. Of those, 8,642 people had recovered or are recovering from the virus; 553 had been hospitalized.

The number of individuals considered recovered jumped by 253 on Friday, from 8,389 to 8,642. No reason for the sudden increase was given, but the county updates those numbers infrequently.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

In the most recent week of data, 9.1% of COVID-19 tests returned positive, the highest number since early this year.

Nearly 222,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 322 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday, bringing its totals to 46,850 cases and 551 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 4,018 confirmed and probable cases and 65 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,790 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Mason County reported a total of 2,105 cases with 31 deaths on Friday.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 419,382 COVID-19 cases and 5,626 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., 32.8 million cases have been reported as of Friday with 585,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 161.3 million people had contracted the virus and 3.34 million had died as of Friday, the data show.