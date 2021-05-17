Thurston adds 139 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Thurston County reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

That includes 21 cases confirmed on Sunday, 76 cases confirmed on Saturday, and 42 cases confirmed on Friday.

The weekend cases bring the county’s total to 9,532. Of those, 8,642 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus; 555 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 91 have died.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

In the most recent week of data, 10.5% of COVID-19 tests returned positive, the highest number since early this year.

Nearly 224,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, according to state Department of Health data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday, bringing its totals to 47,217 cases and 551 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 60 new cases and one new death on Monday. The county has now reported 4,078 confirmed and probable cases and 66 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 3,846 confirmed cases and 61 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported a total of 2,122 cases with 31 deaths on Monday.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 422,665 COVID-19 cases and 5,622 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., 32.9 million cases had been reported as of Monday with 586,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 163.3 million people had contracted the virus and 3.38 million had died as of Monday, the data show.