Thurston County reports one COVID-19 death last week as disease activity declines

Thurston County reported 159 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death in the past week.

A man in his 40s died on June 3, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The added cases from last week are far lower than the 457 cases the county reported for the previous week, county data show, indicating slowing disease activity.

The county saw a case rate of 131.6 per 100,000 people over the two-week period from May 17-30, according to the latest state data. This is down from the most recent peak of 237.5 cases per 100,000 from April 19 to May 2, per the data.

About 3.9% of COVID-19 tests returned positive results from May 24-30, according to state data. This percentage has been generally decreasing from the most recent peak of 6.6% from April 25 to May 1, per the data.

Since March 2020, the county has confirmed a total of 10,464 cases and 93 deaths. In all, 9,557 cases are considered recovered or recovering and 584 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, the data show.

Additionally, the county reported that it is monitoring six ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings. To date, there have been 60 such outbreaks, per county data.

About 47.5% of the county population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 41.7% had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to state data.

Discounting children under 16, about 58.8% of adults have received at least one dose and 51.6% have been fully vaccinated, per the data.

Even though masks are no longer required in many situations for fully vaccinated individuals, the Health Officer Dimyana Abdelmalek has asked all residents to continue masking in public indoor settings.

In a May 26 letter, she advised all residents to continue masking until 70% of the county population is fully vaccinated.

Thurston County PHSS is continuing to offer free vaccination events every week. Events are listed on their coronavirus vaccine information website. Although no longer required, people are still encouraged to pre-register for these events through the state’s PrepMod website.

Residents also can find appointments at local providers such as pharmacies by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website. Many supermarket pharmacies are taking walk-ins for vaccines.

Those with difficulty scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish speakers is available at these numbers as well.

People interested in volunteering at PHSS vaccine events can sign up through the United Way of Thurston County website. Anyone with questions or concerns about volunteering can call 360-943-2773.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 50,046 total cases with 580 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 4,483 confirmed and probable cases and 73 deaths as of Sunday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 4,110 confirmed cases and 69 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported 2,229 confirmed cases with 33 deaths as of Monday.

In the state, nation and world

The state of Washington had reported a total of 440,889 COVID-19 cases and 5,856 deaths as of Sunday.

In the U.S., nearly 33.4 million cases had been reported as of Monday with 598,000 deaths.

Globally, 173.6 million people had contracted the virus and nearly 3.74 million had died as of Monday, the data show.