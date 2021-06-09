Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference, Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said he will issue an emergency proclamation next week that will require all public schools in the state to offer students an in-person learning option starting in April. Schools will be allowed to have a staggered start by grade level, and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week. AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Wednesday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. to announce the new commissioner for the state’s Employment Security Department and to give an update on the COVID-19 response.

The new commissioner will join the news conference. The governor also will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, the Department of Health’s deputy director for COVID-19 response, and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.