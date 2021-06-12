U.S. and Canada continuing discussions on how to ‘ease the rules’ along closed border

We’ll likely have to wait until next week for any details about whether or not travel restrictions will be loosened or lifted along the U.S.-Canada border, a Toronto-area radio station reported Friday.

Citing an unnamed source, 680 NEWS in Toronto reported that an announcement on the border closure between the two countries will not be coming this week.

Many reports throughout the week stated that the two countries could announce plans for how and when they begin to reopen the border as early as Friday, June 11.

Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed earlier this week that Canada plans to begin easing travel restrictions that have been in place for nearly 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though he did not provide a timeline or more details. He also hinted that Canada’s approach to reopening would likely be phased.

“We are looking at how we can ease the rules, based on science,” Trudeau said, according to the 680 NEWS article. “We will have more announcements to make regarding measures that may be eased for those who have had both doses in the weeks to come.”

On Wednesday, June 9, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced that fully vaccinated Canadian and permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days after crossing the border, opening the door for Canadians to travel more freely, according to a CTV News article.

But even travelers who have been vaccinated will still have to be tested for COVID-19 once they arrive in Canada and have a plan to isolate until those test results come back, CBC reported.

“We want to be absolutely sure that we are ready to commence this next stage of international travel we’ve seen, you know, the virus behave in ways that we wouldn’t have been able to predict a year and a half ago,” Hajdu told CTV News.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan hinted that he believes the border will open sometime this summer — possibly even earlier than the province had been planning for — according to a story posted Thursday, June 10, by the Abbotsford News.

“We are in discussions with the federal government on their plans to relieve restrictions at the border,” Horgan said during a press conference, the Abbotsford News reported. “But I’m confident that we’re on the right track. I know the case counts are very favorable, hospitalizations are down, immunizations are up.”

Horgan added that he also has had discussions with officials from Washington state and Alaska, which British Columbia borders, about concerns over reopening the border.

The border between the two countries was first closed to non-essential travel March 21, 2020, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 during early stages of the pandemic. The initial closure was to last one month, but it has since been extended on a month-by-month basis 14 times and is currently set to expire June 21. Trade and other travel deemed to be essential between the two countries has been allowed throughout the pandemic.

Many reports on both sides of the border have hinted that June 21 expiration may be the point the U.S. and Canada aim to begin loosening restrictions.

But one unnamed source familiar with talks between the two countries told the CBC that a June reopening is unlikely, adding that July seems a bit more likely. The same official said details about how proof of vaccination would be established for those crossing into Canada was still being worked out, but a vaccination card and possibly some other form or evidence are possibilities.

“I want a plan. I want to see a plan,” Cornwall, Ontario, mayor Bernadette Clement told the CBC. “These conversations every month are exhausting. Some people will like the plan, some people will dislike the plan. But let’s at least get a plan out there so that we can start talking with our own communities about something concrete ... Put in some timeline.”

A number of officials on this side of the border also have called for the border closure to end.

Gov. Jay Inslee this week sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging at least a partial reopening.

“Washington state has taken a science-based approach to the pandemic and has enacted public health measures that prioritize safety and protect the lives of Washingtonians,” the letter read. “Because of rising vaccination rates, Washington State has a plan to reopen our economy statewide by June 30. Therefore, I respectfully request that the United States and Canadian governments, and specifically your departments, work to find innovative ways to reopen the border consistent with public health guidance.

“If a full border opening is not considered feasible, I would like to recommend that we prioritize the development of specific policies to partially open crossings. The hardships being experienced along the U.S.-Canadian border are significant, and measurable forward progress is needed”

A wrench in reopening?

Possibly jeopardizing reopening plans is news that a union representing 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency workers is planning to begin voting next week on a possible strike, the CBC reported Friday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says that 5,500 border officers, 2,000 headquarters staff and other workers at Canada Post facilities have been without a contract for nearly three years and will begin taking a vote on whether to strike beginning June 16, CBC reported.

The union told the CBC they are seeking better protections for staff to address a “toxic” workplace and that they seek conditions similar to that of other law enforcement workers in Canada.

A strike by border officers could impact the ability of travelers — both essential and non-essential — to enter Canada.

Canadian waters still closed

Though the two countries appear to be making progress toward reopening the border, the Canada Border Service Agency on Thursday issued a reminder that restrictions for fishing and boating in Canadian waters remain in place.

“The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and its variants in Canada,” a news release stated. “The Canada Border Services Agency reminds foreign national boaters and anglers that travel restrictions are still in place.”

U.S. boaters and fishers cannot enter for any non-essential reasons, according to the release, including crossing to cottages or summer homes in Canada, pleasure or competitive fishing, fishing tours or sightseeing. Anchoring and mooring in Canadian waters are not permitted for U.S. boaters, regardless of vaccination status.

Boaters are allowed to navigate through Canadian waters as they pass from one area outside Canada to another if the transit is direct, uninterrupted and the most reasonable route, according to the release.

Violators may face up to a $750,000 fine and six months in prison, the release states.

COVID numbers update

As of Friday, the United States continues to have the highest number of COVID cases in the world with more than 33.4 million confirmed cases and 599,000 related deaths, according to the John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard. Canada, meanwhile, was 23rd overall with more than 1.3 million cases and 24,000 related deaths.

The U.S. is the third-most populated country in the world with more than 331 million residents, according to worldometers.info, while Canada is No. 39 with more than 37 million residents.

The Johns Hopkins site also reports that the U.S. has administered more than 306.3 million vaccine doses (or about 0.93 per resident), while Canada has administered 28.1 million (or approximately 0.76 per resident).

According to the British Columbia COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, the province has seen 145,996 total cases during the pandemic and 1,729 confirmed deaths — an increase of 6,332 cases and 81 deaths since the last border extension was announced May 18. With a population of approximately 5.1 million, British Columbia has seen an infection rate of 124 cases and 1.6 deaths per 100,000 residents since May 18.

The Washington State Department of Health, meanwhile, reported 407,403 confirmed cases and 5,803 related deaths on Thursday — an increase of 16,773 cases and 163 deaths since May 18. With a population of approximately 7.5 million, the state has averaged 224 cases and 2.2 deaths per 100,000 residents since May 18.

Washington state reports administering 7,301,374 vaccine doses, or approximately 0.97 doses per resident, while British Columbia reports administering 3,823,103 doses, or approximately 0.75 per resident.

Washington state reports more than 3.9 million residents, or 51.27% of the total population, has initiated vaccination, and more than 3.4 million residents (44.98%) have completed it. Meanwhile, British Columbia reports that more than 3.3 million residents (66.27%) have initiated vaccination and 443,562 (8.70%) have completed it.