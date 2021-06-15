Thurston reported 1 death and 222 cases last week, but virus activity is still dropping

Thurston County confirmed 222 COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the past week.

A man in his 50s died on June 8, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county saw a greater number of cases last week compared to the week before when the county reported 159 cases. However, the state reports disease activity has been decreasing since the end of April.

The county saw a case rate of 102.4 per 100,000 people over the two-week period from May 24 to June 6, according to state data published on Monday. This is down from the most recent peak of 237.5 cases per 100,000 from April 19 to May 2, per the data.

About 2.9% of COVID-19 tests returned positive results from May 31 to June 6, according to state data. This percentage has been generally decreasing from the most recent peak of 11.3% from April 24-30, per the data.

Since March 2020, the county has confirmed a total of 10,686 cases and 94 deaths. In all, 9,910 cases are considered recovered or recovering and 651 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, the data show.

The county reported it’s monitoring five ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings. To date, there have been 60 such outbreaks, per county data.

Vaccine uptake among the county population only progressed in single digit percentage points this past week, reflecting continued sluggish demand.

About half of the county population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 43.9% had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to state data.

This is just slightly higher than the percentages reported the week prior when about 47.5% of the county population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 41.7% had been fully vaccinated, the Olympian previously reported.

Discounting children under 16, about 59.8% of adults have received at least one dose and 53.3% have been fully vaccinated this past week, per the data.

The week prior, about 58.8% of adults have received at least one dose and 51.6% have been fully vaccinated, the Olympian previously reported.

Although masks are no longer required in many settings, health officer Dimyana Abdelmalek has previously asked all residents to continue masking in public indoor settings while less than 70% of the population remains unvaccinated.

Thurston County PHSS is continuing to offer free vaccination events every week. Events are listed on their coronavirus vaccine information website. Although no longer required, people are still encouraged to pre-register for these events through the state’s PrepMod website.

Residents also can find appointments at local providers such as pharmacies by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website. Many supermarket pharmacies are taking walk-ins for vaccines.

Those with difficulty scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish speakers is available at these numbers as well.

People interested in volunteering at PHSS vaccine events can sign up through the United Way of Thurston County website. Anyone with questions or concerns about volunteering can call 360-943-2773.

In the region

▪ Pierce County confirmed 50,456 total cases with 585 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 4,528 confirmed and probable cases and 74 deaths as of Sunday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 4,167 confirmed cases and 72 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported 2,253 confirmed cases with 34 deaths as of Monday.

In the state, nation and world

The state of Washington had reported a total of 444,722 COVID-19 cases and 5,782 deaths as of Sunday.

In the U.S., over 33.4 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 599,900 deaths.

Globally, over 176.1 million people had contracted the virus and more than 3.8 million had died as of Monday, the data show.