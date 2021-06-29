Moderna COVID vaccine is effective against highly contagious Delta variant, company says

A Tuesday announcement offers the first evidence that the Moderna shot is effective against emerging variants that appear to have increased transmissibility and risk of hospitalization in countries around the globe. AP

New results from a laboratory study showed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant first discovered in India, as well as other variants tested, with just a “modest reduction” in antibody levels compared to the original strain.

The Tuesday announcement offers the first evidence that the Moderna shot is effective against emerging variants that appear to have increased transmissibility and risk of hospitalization in countries around the globe.

The new analysis of blood samples from eight people collected one week after their second dose in the Phase 1 clinical trial found antibody levels were about two-fold lower when put against the Delta variant compared to the original coronavirus strain.

While the currently available COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are effective enough to protect against severe disease and death caused by the Delta variant, experts say the longer the coronavirus hops from one person to the next, the more chances it has to mutate into a version that could one day evade the shots’ defenses.

“As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine.”

The Moderna vaccine was also effective against the Gamma coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil, Beta variant first found in South Africa, Eta variant first discovered in the U.K., and the Kappa variant first found in India, the company said. The vaccine was also effective against two variants first identified in Uganda and Angola.