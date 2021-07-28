Students, staff in Washington schools required to continue to wear masks, governor says

Students and staff in schools in Washington state will continue to be legally required to wear masks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news conference Wednesday.

He will continue to re-evaluate the requirement in the coming weeks and months as students return to school, he said.

He also is recommending that even people who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine continue to wear face coverings indoors, particularly in counties where there are high numbers of daily cases, but is not making that a legal requirement.

Public health officials say it is particularly important for people who are vaccinated to consider voluntarily wearing a mask in public places if they are immunocompromised or have an increase risk for COVID — including people with certain health conditions or people older than 60 — or if they have someone in their household who is.

The requirement for all unvaccinated people to wear masks in public continues, said Dr. Umair Shah, Washington state secretary of health.

“We know today the state of Washington is at risk because of the rising cases of COVID is the delta variant that is so dangerous,” Inslee said.

The state is in its fifth wave of coronavirus infections because of the variant and “we know we have to remain vigilant, in part, and primarily because not enough people have been vaccinated with this life saving drug that is now available to us,” he said.

The delta variant is twice as infectious as the initial strain of the coronavirus and is more likely to cause serious illness, the governor said.

“It is easily the most dangerous mutation to date of this virus,” he said.

The governor made the decision to continue requiring masks among students in K-12 schools in part because children under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine, and the delta virus poses a greater risk to younger people than previous COVID strains, according to the governor’s staff.

Requiring masks in schools is intended to minimize transmission of COVID-19 not only within schools, but to staff and student families and the broader community.

Physical distancing requirements in school will remain at three feet in classrooms and shall not prevent in-person learning, according to the governor’s office.

However, guidance for distancing in lunch rooms and other common areas has been simplified, according to the governor’s staff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.