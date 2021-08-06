Want a shot with that taste? Olympia Brew Fest to refund those who get vaccine on site

Organizers of this year’s Olympia Brew Fest are expecting 22 breweries, plus food, live music and games. Courtesy of the Olympia Brew Fest

Attendees at this weekend’s Olympia Brew Fest can have their admission ticket refunded if they get vaccinated at the event.

The festival returns to the Port Plaza on Saturday for its ninth year, the Olympian previously reported. In addition to dozens of brews on offer, there also will be a vaccine clinic operated by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for free in partnership with the Thurston County Chamber Foundation, events coordinator Krystal Barkus said. This is the first vaccine incentive program that the Chamber has held in partnership with the county, she said.

“Both the Chamber and the county have been coordinating together on the business side of things and working with our local businesses to get pop-up clinics,” Barkus said. “Then Brew Fest came about … and it was kind of a no brainer to us.”

When someone gets vaccinated on site, they will be given a voucher that they can take to the designated driver station for a cash refund of their admission ticket, she said.

Tickets for the event cost $30 for those who paid in advance and $35 for those at the door. Designated drivers can enter for just $5.

The voucher will be worth only the value of the ticket the person bought. So, a designated driver would get $5 while a non-driver who paid as they entered would get $35, Barkus said.

Barkus said the Chamber is open to offering more vaccine incentives at future events.

“The Chamber is just trying to do our part to get the community vaccinated,” Barkus said.

Those who attend the festival will find 20 Northwest breweries offering tastes of 40 different kinds of beers from 1-7 p.m., according to a news release. All attendees, even designated drivers, must be at least 21 and always carry an identification card, per the release.

The Olympian has asked PHSS for comment on this vaccine incentive strategy and will update this story when they respond.

Most Thurston County residents still are not fully vaccinated, according to the latest available state data. Just 49.7% of the total county population had been fully vaccinated and 54% had initiated vaccinations as of Monday, per the data.

When considering those 12 and older, the data show 62.9% of county residents have initiated vaccinations and 57.8% had been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

PHSS offers other free vaccination events every week. Events are listed on their coronavirus vaccine information website. Although no longer required, people are still encouraged to pre-register for these events through the state’s PrepMod website.

Residents also can find appointments at local providers such as pharmacies by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website. Many supermarket pharmacies are taking walk-ins for vaccines.

Those who have difficulty scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish speakers is available at these numbers as well