Coronavirus
Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 1:00 p.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.
The governor will be joined by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan; King County Executive Dow Constantine; Susan Mullaney, Kaiser Permanente regional president for Washington state; Umair Shah, MD, MPH, secretary, Washington State Department of Health; Lacy Fehrenbach, DOH deputy director for COVID response; and Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer, Public Health — Seattle & King County.
Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.
