Seven more countries land ‘very high’ on CDC’s COVID travel risk list. What to know

Some travelers may have to rethink their adventures abroad as the delta variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against travel to seven more countries that land “very high” on its COVID-19 travel risk list. The 4-level Travel Health Notice system is used to alert travelers to health and safety threats across the world and ranks destinations based on reported coronavirus data.

Nations that fall into the “Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19” should be avoided unless absolutely necessary, the public health agency advises. Travelers are also encouraged to get fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations.

The CDC added seven additional nations to the list Aug. 9. They are:

Aruba — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

France — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

French Polynesia — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

Iceland — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

Israel — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

Thailand — changing from Level 3 to Level 4

“CDC uses COVID-19 data reported by the World Health Organization and other official sources to make determinations about [Travel Health Notice] levels,” according to the CDC’s website. “If a destination does not provide data, their THN level is designated as ‘unknown’ and travelers are advised to follow THN Level 4 recommendations.”

Countries with a “very high” coronavirus risk have reported more than 500 new cases over the last 28 days per 100,000 population, according to travel health notice thresholds. Iceland was previously listed as a Level 1 country, with an incidence rate of fewer than 50 cases in 28 days.

Other popular, low-risk destinations include Anguilla, Australia and Nigeria, according to the CDC’s updated list.

Changes to the CDC’s travel health notices list will be updated weekly.

While abroad, travelers are encouraged to continue wearing a mask and social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. All travelers returning to the U.S. are also required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight back home.

