Thurston County residents should wear masks in indoor public settings, health officer says

Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek is Thurston County’s new Health Officer. Thurston County

The Thurston County Health Officer is directing county residents to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, starting Friday, Aug. 13.

Health Office Dimyana Abdelmalek issued the directive on Thursday. It applies to everyone 5 or older. Although exempt, the directive recommends children between 2-4 still wear a face covering while closely supervised by an adult, according to a county release.

Public indoor spaces include retail, grocery stores, government building and other business where people can freely enter, per the release. It does not apply to places with limited access, such as business offices.

“I strongly urge all people in Thurston County to voluntarily comply with this DIRECTIVE, and likewise direct all businesses that are open to the public… to continue implementing policies and practices to ensure that their customers and employees wear face masks in order to protect the health of their customers, workers, and the community,” Abdelmalek said in the release.

The directive remains in effect until Abdelmalek can confirm that COVID-19 disease rates decline to low levels of transmission, per the release.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The directive comes after Abdelmalek signed a joint statement with Health Officers from all 35 local health jurisdictions in Washington state, recommending all residents wear face covering in indoor public settings.

Thurston County’s COVID-19 transmission rates have increased in recent weeks. State data indicates the county has a case rate of 272.5 per 100,000 people from July 21 to Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, 13.4% of COVID-19 molecular tests have returned positive results between July 28 and Aug. 3, according to state data.

Nearly half of Thurston County residents are not fully vaccinated. State data show just 50.2% have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

“This measure will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Thurston County, and decrease the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant,” the release says.