Evergreen, SPSCC announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for in-person classes

The Evergreen State College and South Puget Sound Community College have announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students who plan to participate in in-person classes.

At Evergreen, students need to upload their vaccine verification or provide an approved medical or religious exemption prior to the start of fall classes on Sept. 27.

In order to be fully vaccinated by the start of the quarter, students should receive their second vaccine by Sept. 13, according to the college.

Any student who isn’t vaccinated and does not have an approved exemption by the start of the quarter will be excluded from in-person/hybrid classes and student activities, college officials said.

At SPSCC, the community college announced it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for any in-person class or activity for fall quarter, except for those providing recognized medical or religious exemptions.

Students must provide proof they are fully vaccinated by Sept. 17; however, the details on how to do that are still being finalized.

“The public health experts are clear: vaccines and masks save lives and stop the spread of this virus,” said SPSCC president Dr. Timothy Stokes in a statement. “We need to do our part to help our entire community move forward into post-pandemic life.”

For more information:

▪ The Evergreen State College: https://www.evergreen.edu/covid19.

▪ South Puget Sound Community College: https://spscc.edu/covid-19.

