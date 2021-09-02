Coronavirus
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper in ICU with COVID-19
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper was being treated for COVID-19 at PeaceHealth’s Intensive Care Unit in Vancouver as of Tuesday night, Lewis County announced.
According to a news release, the East Lewis County commissioner’s symptoms became severe last week, and he sought medical attention at Providence Centralia Hospital Aug 26.
“After a few days with no advancements in his health,” Stamper’s medical team transferred him to PeaceHealth, the release stated.
“Please join us as we send out thoughts and prayers to Commissioner Stamper and his family. This information was shared with the consent of Commissioner Stamper and his family,” the county’s release reads.
Stamper previously stated that he was vaccinated against COVID-19.
Residents with business with Stamper should reach out to the county via phone at 360-740-1120 or bocc@lewiscountywa.gov.
Comments