Coronavirus
Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, including fall school plans. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.
The governor will be joined by Umair Shah, Washington State Department of Health secretary; Lacy Fehrenbach, Washington State Department of Health deputy secretary for COVID response; and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director for external affairs.
Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.
