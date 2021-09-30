Mavericks will require fans to show proof of COVID vaccine at home games. What to know

A person on a bike rides past a large banner hanging outside American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, in Dallas, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The banner, which has a Mavericks logo on it, thanks first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

The Dallas Mavericks will require fans ages 12 and older to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of a home game at the American Airlines Center.

Anyone 2 and older — regardless of vaccination status — will also be required to wear a mask (in accordance with the Dallas County mask mandate), “unless actively eating or drinking in assigned seat,” according to the updated Mavs’ 2021-22 Health & Safety Protocols released on Wednesday.

The Mavs are the first local professional sports team in the Dallas/Fort Worth area to have vaccine requirements.The Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars (who also play at the AAC) do not require fans to show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test, WFAA reports.

Texas bans mask mandates for government entities — including public schools — though some school districts have challenged the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Cases have surged across the state in recent weeks, and since the pandemic started there have been at least 63,603 deaths in Texas, which is second only to California.

The Mavericks’ protocols are being put into place ahead of their Fan Jam open practice on Oct. 3 and their preseason opener against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 6.

Fans can upload the required documents to their smart phones.

“Beginning October 1, 2021, you will be able to easily upload the desired documents and check-in by following the steps on MavsCheckin.com for seamless entry into the arena,” it states in the protocols. “If you do not have access to a smart phone, all attendees must bring a printed or digital copy of negative test results or physical COVID-19 vaccination card.”

Dallas is joining a handful of other teams in the NBA that are requiring vaccine proof or negative tests from fans including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, WFAA reported.

The league has been criticized for announcing that unvaccinated players in New York City and San Francisco will not be paid for missed games caused by local COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement according to Yahoo Sports.

It’s not clear if unvaccinated players will be allowed to play at the AAC.