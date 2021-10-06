Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths Wednesday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 672,782 and 7,917 deaths. Those numbers are up from 670,207 cases and 7,860 deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 75,719 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Hospitalizations

As of Sept. 27, the date with the most recent complete data, 135 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 239 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 204 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 398.6 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

As of Wednesday, 58.4% of Washington residents and 56.1% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through Oct. 31.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 154,144 cases and 1,892 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 85,492. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 816, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only seven of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 44 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 707,660 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 236.4 million.