Salaries: Statewide School Employees for 2020-21

This database reflects Washington state public school employees’ positions, districts, education, certificated experience, pay and benefits for the 2020-21 school year, the most recent available.

NOTE: The information was provided by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, responding to a public records request. It represents a snapshot in time – employees may have left or had changes in status or pay.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “School District” or “Job Title” pull down to refine searches. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.

