This Rochester business owner wants his U.S. flag back. Do you know who took it?

Rochester business owner Tracy Smaciarz wants his U.S. flag black. It's large, it's valued at $400 and it was flown in front of his business along US 12 for years.
But about 7:30 p.m. June 16 two people stole it, according to video of the incident that he shared with The Olympian.
Smaciarz has since reported the theft to the sheriff's office, and he would like to see the two suspects prosecuted.
To pay for their crime, perhaps they could come and weed his flower garden, he said.
"I don't get it," he said about the crime. "We're actually pretty nice people."
Smaciarz is president of the family-owned Heritage Meats, a butcher and meat processor. It employs 16, which Smaciarz thinks makes the business one of the largest private employers in Rochester.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at 360-786-5500.
