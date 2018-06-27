Restaurant inspections for June 27

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Far East
218 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
June 21: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Half-and-half placed inside ice machine. The two short coolers (Danby-Stainless) and (Kenmore-White) are existing home-style coolers no longer allowed. Must only replace them with commercial, kitchen-grade when they stop working.
Albertson’s Food Center #407
701 Trosper Road, Tumwater
June 21: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Sanitizer at 300 to 400 ppm quat. Water leaking from ceiling next to overhead light. All facilities must be maintained to prevent possible contamination during preparation and storage.
Capitol Lake Grocery
511 Capitol Way S., Olympia
June 20: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Install paper towel roller in employee-only restroom. Cloth towels not allowed. Do this within one week.
Lucky 7 Food Store
1026 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
June 20: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: No paper towels near hand sink outside toilet.
Albertson’s Food Center #407
701 Trosper Road, Tumwater
June 20: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer at 300 ppm. Ambient air temperature in display case at 43 to 44 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. Adjust or repair unit as soon as possible. Work order currently in for floors to be cleaned in bakery area. Missing floor tiles in front of ovens should be addressed with repair company or it will become a repeat violation. Floor surfaces must be easily cleanable.
Taqueria La Esquinita II
430 Legion Way SE, Olympia
June 16: 25 red; 7 blue
Comments: One food worker card missing. (Only two employees on staff). All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Sanitizer bucket in hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sink must be used only for hand-washing. Multiple items on prep top above 41 degrees (57 to 61 degrees): pico de gallo, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheese, cooked veggies and shredded lettuce all 57 to 61 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees and below. All were voluntarily discarded. Truck was stocked at 8 a.m. this morning, arrived at location and generator was not working. Generator functional for 30 minutes at time of inspection. All foods > 55 degrees were discarded. Sanitizer bucket at > 200 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained at 50 to 100 ppm. Mobile food unit permit not posted. All mobile food units must post permit in a way that is easily viewable by customers. Re-inspection will occur in 10 business days, at that time all violations must be corrected. Significant repeat cold holding violations, prep top and reach-in unit need repair or replacement.
Handy Mart
2010 Division St. NW, Olympia
June 15: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: No hot hold items. Two food worker cards missing. All employees must obtain valid FWC within two weeks of hire. Obtain and provide confirmation to inspector via email or phone within two weeks. Discussed using library computers to access online version or taking in-person class. Raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat salads and beverages. Raw proteins must be stored below and away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Eggs moved to bottom shelf. Wiping cloths must stay in buckets when not in use. No food prep occurring during time of inspection. Thank you for addressing items mentioned in pre-opening inspection (three-compartment sink indirect drain and separation of chemicals and food in display areas).
Charley’s Grilled Subs
Capital Mall
June 15: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Four food worker cards missing. All employees must have valid cards within two weeks of hire. Obtain and provide confirmation within two weeks. Lettuce (shredded) in side prep top at 55 degrees and 44 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees and below. Lettuce voluntarily discarded. After prepping produce, store in walk-in to chill before moving to prep top. Monitor temps and adjust if needed.
Wally’s Sandwich Bar
2106 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 14: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 50 ppm chlorine. Sanitizer bucket being filled in hand-washing sink upon entering facility. Hand-washing sinks may not be used for any other purpose than hand-washing. Potato salad in merchandiser unlabeled. Packaged food must be labeled with common name, ingredients, contents, manufacturer and allergen information. Create label and email inspector a copy as soon as possible. This is a repeat violations from June 2017 inspection. Ensure hand-washing occurs for 20 seconds every time.
Pints & Quarts Pub
Capital Mall
June 14: 35 red; 12 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 300 ppm quat. Cooked bacon cooling in walk-in in 6-inch pan at 45 to 67 degrees. Cooked foods must be cooled using an approved method (i.e., 2-inch shallow pan). Multiple foods above 41 degrees in home-style fridge, cook-line prep top (right side), reach-in (right side), cook-line prep top (left side) and two-door reach-in. Shredded lettuce at 55 degrees was voluntarily discarded, all other foods either moved to walk-in or units adjusted. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees and below. Out of temperature foods were moved to walk-in and exchanged for fresh items. All units turned down during inspection. Repair company called during inspection. Provide inspector with invoice, work order or confirmation via email or phone call when units are repaired. Test frequently to verify throughout the day. Kitchen and bar ware wash machines both at less than 50 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be maintained between 50 to 100 ppm. Repair company (Ecolab) contacted during inspection; provide inspector with work order. Inside of ice machine observed with mold growing on inside grooves. Food contact surfaces must be clean and maintained. Increase cleaning and sanitizing frequency. Bar hand-washing sink does not have hand-washing sign. All hand-washing sinks must have a clearly posted sign or poster notifying employees to wash hands. Repair paper towel holder at bar hand-washing sink so paper towels are more readily available. Provide confirmation via phone or email on cold hold unit repairs, adequate cold hold temperatures and ware wash sanitizer concentration. Added after inspection: All units previously out of temp were back in. Both bar and kitchen dishwashers were repaired by Ecolab and most recent concentration for both was 100 ppm chlorine.
Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes
625 Black Lake Boulevard SW
June 13: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Three food worker cards expired. All employees must obtain and maintain active food worker cards within two weeks of hire. Obtain and email confirmation to inspector. Two-door merchandiser cooler at 45 degrees. No potentially hazardous foods are stored in this cooler. If any PHFs are to be stored in unit, cold hold temperature must reach 41 degrees or below. Recommended that unit be adjusted to reach 41 degrees or below.
Buffalo Wild Wings
1614 Black Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia
June 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Kitchen sani-bucket(s) 200 ppm quat. Bar sani-bucket at 300 ppm quat. Ware wash 25 ppm chlorine. Bar ware wash machine tested at 25 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer solution must be maintained between 50 and 100 ppm. Contact Ecolab for service/adjustment as soon as possible. Wings in new to-go warmer unit between 135 and 136 degrees. Unit turned up during inspection. Ecolab contacted about ware wash machine during inspection.
IHOP #1732
1520 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
June 13: 50 red; 3 blue
Comments: Sani bucket at 300 ppm quat. Ware wash at 50 ppm. Soup, server line steam well, 181 degrees. Mashed potatoes in walk-in, cooling, covered at 135 degrees degrees at 2-inch. Cooling must be conducted using an approved method (uncovered in 2-inch pan). Corrected: Item had been placed in walk in just a few minutes prior to inspection (still steaming). Lid removed and allowed to continue cooling. Will provide cooling handout this week. Cooked sausages being hot held on grill between 110 and 136 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 135 degrees or above. Product at 110 degrees voluntarily discarded. Sausages placed in metal container with lid on grill. Take temperatures frequently to ensure proper temperature is maintained using this container method. Ice cream scoop stored in water at 104 degrees. Utensils washed every 24 hours. In use utensils must either be maintained below 41 degrees or 135 degrees or above, or be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Re-inspection required.
McDonald’s
520 SE Sleater Kinney Road, Lacey
June 12: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand-washing sink by three-compartment sink had no soap in dispenser. Tall dust pan stored in front of this sink along with large garbage barrel. Towel barrels stored in front of hand sink behind prep area/grills. Keep hand sinks supplied and clearly accessible at all times. Post an instructional sign at grill sink.
Cafe Au Lait
2801 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 12: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Hand-washing sink covered with small cutting board. Hand sink must be unblocked and accessible at all times. Corrected: Board moved, discussed with employees. Almond milk in one-door Atosa reach-in at 44 degrees. potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. Unit must be adjusted as soon as possible. Sanitizer bucket not present during inspection. Sanitizer of the correct concentration must be available at all times that food preparation and/or service occurs. Obtain bucket and wiping cloths. Monitor food worker cards for new employees, check existing records monthly.
Day & Night Grocery
2007 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 12: 10 red; 15 blue
Comments: Raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat beverages in walk-in cooler. All raw animal protein must be stored below and away from ready to eat foods to prevent contamination. Ambient temperature in walk-in cooler at 44 degrees (milk, eggs stored here). Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. Unit turned down during inspection. Monitor ambient temps with interior thermometers. Backflow device on soda fountain still not installed. Contact local company for installation and testing. Inspector will drop off information this week. Three-compartment sink still not indirectly drained. Shorten drain pipe to 1 inch above floor. Rodent droppings observed in cabinet under soda fountain on both shelves. Pests and rodents must be controlled and not present. Clean area and increase number of traps in facility, contact pest management company if needed.
Costco Wholesale
5500 Littlerock Road, Tumwater
June 12: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 200 ppm quat. Hand-washing sink out of paper towels at start of inspection. All hand sinks must be stocked with warm water, soap and paper towels. Paper towels replaced during inspection. Ensure all employees wash hands after changing tasks. Discussed recent complaints regarding dripping cake display case. The issue has been addressed and a new model is scheduled to arrive in three weeks. Please provide inspector with model information when it is installed. Front cooler currently dripping in rear, using towels to collect water until new equipment arrives. Continue to monitor temperatures.
Arby’s #1866
2528 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 12: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sanitizer bucket at 300 ppm. Roast beef slices in prep top at 44 degrees. Staff must continue to rotate items in that area of walk-in to maintain temperatures below 41 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. Roast beef moved to freezer to chill. Unit cannot be turned down anymore. If unit cannot maintain temperatures it should be repaired/replaced. Currently hot holding roasts overnight in alto sham. Inspected automatic computerized temperature logs during inspection.
Skep & Skein Tavern and Meadery
2106 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 12: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer at less than 100 ppm quat. Quat test strips unavailable at time of inspection. Sanitizer test strips must be available and used to verify concentration. Sanitizer tested at less than 100 ppm quat, facility currently using tablets that dissolve slowly. Suggested making buckets first thing when opening or switching to a liquid sanitizer.
Dairy Queen
4545 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
June 11: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer at 200-300 ppm quat. Large ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine. Store in a container that can be cleaned and sanitized or in a holder. Two employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards within two weeks. Well maintained facility.
Domino’s Pizza
3225 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
June 8: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Multiple items on right side of four-door reach-in at 44 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. After checking multiple items, it was determined that the taller containers were blocking the fan/air output in middle of unit. Taller containers moved away from fans, unit turned up. Monitor temperatures frequently. Sanitizer in three-comp sink and sani-buckets (both fresh) at 100 ppm quat. Quat sanitizer must be at a concentration between 150 and 400 ppm. Contact your sanitizer company to have sanitizer concentrations adjusted as soon as possible. Verify corrected concentrations with test strips.
Pizza Hut / Wingstreet
205 Kenyon Road NW, Olympia
June 8: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani bucket at 200 ppm quat. Shredded cheese and ranch dressing at salad bar at 45 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees and below. Ice added to salad bar to chill items out of temp. Person in charge will monitor temps throughout the night. Provide inspector with copy of work order when repairs occur. Currently using time as a control on both salad mixes at salad bar.
Phoebe’s
1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
June 8: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 300 ppm quat. Hand-washing sink in decoration prep area with non-functional mixing valve (only hot water available at 140 degrees). Hand sinks must be supplied with warm water to allow a comfortable temperature for a 20-second hand wash with functional mixing valve. Adjust/repair sink so that cold water is available to prevent possible scalding during hand washing.
Octapas Cafe
414 Fourth Ave. SE
June 8: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: In open top cooler, containers stacked on top of cooler inside are 50 to 51 degrees. (Cut tomato, cut salad in bowl.) The maximum is 41 degrees. This cooler on top not made for stacking. Per the cook, the cauliflower steak on menu is fully cooked, but the oysters served per order can be rare, is on the menu. I will send page with required “Customer Advisory” language to put on menu.
Avenue Espresso
670 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
June 8: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 100 ppm. Both in process and unopened milk above 41 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees and below. Turn down unit and continue temping food items to verify temperatures. Currently serving cold-held burritos from Elise’s Catering.
Olympia Seafood Company
411 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
June 8: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: One worker’s card expired last month. Obtain copy of new card by June 22. In glass display cooler, cooked items could be moved (small cooked shrimp, cooked crab meat) so raw foods (scallops) are not served over cooked foods. Move the cooked foods back or to the side.
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane, Olympia
June 7: 5 red; 10 blue
Comments: Artichoke hearts in pizza prep top at 43 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. Artichoke hearts voluntarily discarded. Previously canned items taken from dry storage (room temp) should be chilled in pans in walk-in prior to putting on prep line. Condensation from walk-in ceiling dripping into open (cooling) pan of pasta. Correction: Pan of pasta voluntarily discarded, maintenance was called during inspection and were inspecting/repairing unit at close of inspection. Sani buckets at less than 200 ppm chlorine. Sanitizer buckets diluted and tested at 100 ppm.
T & C Mini Market
927 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
June 7: 25 red; 7 blue
Comments: Like last year, foods that are cooked and cooled (cold pizza, shrimp plate with noodles) are sold. Your permit does not allow cooking and cooling. Discard these foods. Counter hand sink blocked. Remove and keep sink unblocked. Third sink compartment blocked, remove utensils. Too much floor storage in kitchen, remove. No food worker cards, obtain up to date copies. You must discard cooked/cooled pizza and shrimp and noodle dishes. No cooking and cooling. I will come back to verify these have been discarded, the food worker cards have been found, the hand sink has been unblocked and the three-compartment sink unblocked. I will talk to owner about getting rid of clutter on the kitchen floor.
Pints Barn
114 East E Street, Tumwater
June 7: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: None
Applebee’s
2500 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia
June 7: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Spinach and artichoke dip on left side of cook line prep top in 1/2 pan between 40 and 52 degrees across product. Items stirred and taken to walk-in to chill. Manager will call in work order for left side. All other cold hold units functioning well. Provide inspector with copy of work order when complete, continue monitoring temperatures on that location. Multiple sanitizer buckets tested at 0 ppm quat. All sani buckets changed, tested at 200 ppm. Continue to verify all employees wash hands between changing tasks.
Frog Pond Grocery
2102 Capitol Way S, Olympia
June 6: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Toilet room door is not self-closing. Install spring hinge, closer spring or closer arm. Install paper towel (roller) for sink next to toilet room. Install door closer and paper towel holder within one month.
ORLA Cafe/Student Store
2400 15th Ave. SE, Olympia
June 6: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: All foods (including milk) in small home-style cooler are 44 degrees, air temp 54 degrees in closed cooler. Will cool small amounts leftover milk (1/2 cup) in larger home-style cooler only. One worker initial “E,” no current food worker card found. Obtain a copy for file. Only commercially made prepackaged foods (from frozen) sold. Students open package, place on paper plate to microwave (no bare hand contact). Only drinks are espresso and blended. Don’t buy any more home-style or dorm style coolers, only commercial if these need replacement. Extremely limited cooling (few ounces) in large cooler only. Note: Wash blender in kitchen twice per day.
Subway
4055 Martin Way E
June 6: 0 red; 7 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer strength at or near 0. Must be maintained at 200 to 300 ppm. Use test strip paper to check regularly. Lamp in freezer does not work. Replace within five days.
Safeway #1503
520 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater
June 1: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: In cutting room opposite three-comp sink, meat tray bag on floor. Will elevate above floor with milk crate.
Taylor Ray’s Cafe at the Dome
416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia
June 1: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: All refrigeration is 40 degrees or below. Self service vacuum container of milk from breakfast was 62 degrees, 41 degrees is the maximum allowed. Voluntarily discarded, another vacuum container used. In lunch room closet, plastic bowls, gloves in boxes stored directly on the floor. Find shelf space or pallet to elevate off floor 6 inches.
No violations found
▪ 7-Eleven #35524H (355 Custer Way SE)
▪ Arco AM/PM 7063 (1725 Evergreen Park Drive SE)
▪ Papa John’s (408 Cleveland Ave. SE)
▪ Spud’s Produce Market (2828 Capitol Boulevard SE)
▪ T&C Mini Market (927 Fourth Ave. E)
▪ Walgreens #05571 (1510 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ West Side Food Mart (1802 Harrison Ave. NW)
