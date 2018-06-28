What’s Happening for June 28

Thursday
Capitol Campus sack lunch lectures: The Capitol Campus is offering a free public lecture series this summer about local history and its connection to state and national events. The events, sponsored by the Capitol Visitor Services Volunteer Program, will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Columbia Room of the Legislative (capitol) Building. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Free. The first lecture is “Thurston County during World War I,” presented by historian Jennifer Crooks. This year marks the centennial of the end of World War I, and Crooks will explore how the conflict affected Thurston County residents. Information: 360-902-8880.
Area Agency on Aging Council of Governments: The Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging’s Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. in the agency’s Olympia office at 2404 Heritage Ct. SW, Suite A. Information: Mikle Yow, 360-664-2168.
Native Plant Salvage Foundation Plant Walk: Gather at the McLane Nature Trails for this month’s plant walk. You can learn native plants and enjoy an afternoon outdoors. The walk begins at 6 p.m. sharp at the McLane Creek Nature Trails in Olympia. You will need a Discover Pass and the group asks for a $5-20 donation to participate. Information: https://www.nativeplantsalvage.org/monthly-plant-walks
Fore the Fish! Golf Tournament: The Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association, in cooperation with Sportco/Outdoor Emporium, is presenting the 8th annual tournament at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW. The tournament is a best ball scramble format, making it a fun round for even the occasional golfer. Proceeds support NSIA’s work to ensure healthy fisheries and a vibrant sportfishing industry in the Northwest. Registration costs $125 per participant or $500 per foursome. The event includes a putting contest prior to tee off and hole-in-one prizes on par-three holes. There will be a post-tournament barbecue where prizes are awarded along with a live auction, silent auction and bucket raffles. Registration opens at 10 a.m., the shotgun start is at noon. Information: http://www.nsiafishing.org or 503-631-8859.
Jeff Evans magic show: Jeff Evans’ magic show celebrates the fun things that happen when you open a book. It will run from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE — before library hours, no other library services will be available. This event is part of the Summer Library Program. Admission is free. Information: trl.org
Darlin Creek Preserve trail opening: Capitol Land Trust will present the grand opening of the trail system at Darlin Creek Preserve near Capitol State Forest. The community is invited to attend this open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 8910 Lake Lucinda Drive SW. Remarks at 5:45 p.m., and tours of the property will be offered at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Guests also can explore the 3-mile trail network on their own. Those wishing to bring a picnic and a blanket are welcome to visit with friends next to Lake Lucinda.
Friday
What's up with the Steh-Chass? Community Forum: The Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team says Steh-Chass was the original name of Budd Inlet and its lower watershed. DERT is offering its second community forum from 6-8 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to explore the indigenous history, role, and meaning of the inlet’s estuary through time. Pizza and snacks will be provided courtesy of Blue Heron Bakery.
Saturday
Candidate forum and straw poll for 10th Congressional District: Counted, a new nonpartisan voting reform organization, will hold a candidate forum and straw poll for the 10th Congressional District in the Capital High School Commons, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. This is Counted's inaugural event. Attendees will be able to hear from candidates and vote for their favorites in a nonbinding election. Unlike a traditional straw poll, participants will have three ballots each: a plurality ballot, an approval ballot, and a score ballot, to allow voters to experience the difference between the voting methods. Admission is free. Independent Centrist Nancy Dailey Slotnick, Independent Progressive Tamborine Borrelli, Republican Joseph Brumbles, and a representative from Democratic incumbent Denny Heck's campaign are participating in the forum. The League of Women Voters of Thurston County also will also be present to register voters. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., forum begins at 1 p.m., and straw poll is at 2:10 p.m. Information: counted.vote/cd10_straw_poll.
Olympia Farmers Market Berry Festival: Celebrate the berry season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the market, 700 Capitol Way S. The market will sell its famous Market Berry Shortcake featuring ingredients from Johnson’s Berry Farm, San Francisco Street Bakery, Tunawerth Creamery, and other local farms. Slow Food Greater Olympia will offer gourmet, market-inspired, in-season cooking demonstrations, and the Community Action Council’s WIC program will distribute the 2018 Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks. Proceeds will benefit the Olympia Farmer’s Market annual Farm-to-Table Food Drive which delivers over 80 bags of fresh market produce to families in need at the holiday season.
Family Music Matinee: As part of a concert series, San Francisco Street Bakery is hosting a concert for families with children -- fun local music at a reasonable volume with content appropriate for all ages -- from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the bakery’s garden dining area, 1320 San Francisco Ave. NE, Olympia. Musical performances by Overhill Ln. and Selector Dub Narcotic. Open to the public, suggested donation of $5 (no one turned away for lack of funds).
Timberland Regional Library System’s 50th anniversary celebrations: The library system is throwing parties at its sites districtwide to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Lacey library’s celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library at 500 College St. SE. The Olympia library’s party will include live music by the duo Tsunami Pinata and cupcakes from 1-2 p.m. at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: trl.org
Summer Nights at West Central Park: The park at the corner of Harrison and Division streets in west Olympia will host a free outdoor concert with three bands: The Hinges, Sawtooth and Erina starting at 7 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/511187799279325/
Drama on the Dancefloor -- an OFS fundraiser with The Aqua Nets: The Olympia Film Society is hosting an ‘80s dance fundraiser at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their most fab ‘80s garb. Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. The mezzanine lounge will be open for those 21 and older. Admission is $20, and tickets are available at the box office or online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=87889
Grays Harbor Lighthouse 120th anniversary: Celebrate the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse with entertainment, cake and more from 6-10 p.m. at the lighthouse, 1020 W. Ocean Ave., Westport. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1719438571697543/
Tuesday
Lacey’s 3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular: The city of Lacey’s annual Independence celebration is from 4-10 p.m. at Rainier Vista Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. The festivities include a Kid zone, live music, and food followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/110612223092547/permalink/124557361698033/
Wednesday
Tumwater Independence Day Parade: Tumwater will again host its annual parade beginning at 11 a.m. at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street. The parade then heads south on Capitol to Israel Road, where it turns right, continues past City Hall and ends at Israel Road and Linderson Way. Some road closures will begin as early as 8:30 a.m. Information: 360-754-4160.
Tumwater Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show: Bring the family to the Tumwater Valley Golf Course for music, food, games and activities before the big fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, tSan Frano news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments