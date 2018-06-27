Neighbors blast Thurston County Commissioners over noisy wedding venue near Tenino

Neighbors confronted the Thurston County Commissioners on Tuesday about a noisy wedding venue near Tenino called Hillside Farms that they say is operating well beyond the scope of what the county allows in a rural residential area.
Hillside Farms is at 1120 143rd Ave. SE, while many of the neighbors who complained about the business — and the county's lack of action — live nearby on Thurlow Lane Southeast.
Their criticism was so pointed that Commissioner Gary Edwards, County Manager Ramiro Chavez and Josh Cummings, director of the county's community planning and economic development department, met with the group after Tuesday's commission meeting.
"Obviously we need to get to the bottom of what's happening there," Edwards said.
Neighbors say that Hillside Farms, which they once thought was going to be a lavender farm, has evolved into an event center operation that hosts weddings that generate traffic, noise and amplified music for several hours at a time. The neighbors also raised safety concerns after a helicopter recently landed on the property during an event.
A video of that landing can be found on the Hillside Farms' Facebook page.
"Why are they being allowed to flagrantly violate the regulations that you have worked on?" Sherry Hill asked of the commissioners.
Neighbor Tom Rutledge went through a long list of alleged violations, including the use of a non-public water and septic system, no waste handling procedures for large public gatherings, no vehicle overflow plan and non-compliant signs.
"I'm not aware of any steps taken by the owner to correct these problems," he said.
Owner responds
The property is owned by Picasso Acquisitions LLC. Paul Wendler told The Olympian Wednesday he and some investors bought the property.
Wendler strongly defended his operation, saying that when he bought the land in 2015, he intended to open a lavender farm and perform farm weddings.
"We are working with the county," Wendler said.
He acknowledged that the property is zoned rural residential, but because of an agri-tourism overlay, he is allowed to pursue his business.
"I am attempting to be an open book, and I'm not trying to make an illegal operation," he said.
Wendler defended the recent use of the helicopter, saying serious safety precautions were observed, and he disputed the noise complaints because when events are held they wrap up at 10 p.m.
"We are always shut down by 10 p.m.," he said.
Wendler touted the economic benefits of the farm, saying that it brings in a lot of people who spend their money at other businesses, such as at local hotels.
The public record
The neighbors say they have been complaining about the evolving operation more than a year and have kept tabs on the letters sent between the county and Wendler.
One of those letters from the county, sent April 20, calls on Wendler to submit an amended site plan for a home-based industry.
"Several departments/staff are awaiting additional information from you to be able to fully review your proposal and to make a recommendation," the county letter reads.
The county also asked for a long list of plans for the site, including parking, emergency vehicle access, existing and proposed septic systems and water wells, landscaping and sign location.
Wendler, who was on vacation when contacted, said he has complied with some of those requests, but couldn't speak to the entire list.
The neighbors are frustrated by what they believe is a lack of action by the county, suggesting that the county cares only about economic development.
"Economic development is the engine that drives the county, but economic development at all costs is not the business of the county," County Manager Chavez told the group.
Chavez defended community development director Cummings, saying enforcement requires a legal step.
Cummings said there are issues that need to be addressed, "but I don't have a police force to pay attention to every weekend event."
Chavez said he plans to talk to the Thurston County Prosecutor about a legal remedy. Cummings said one of his most recent letters sent to Hillside Farms spells out $500 fines per event if it continues to have them.
Wendler said he has received that letter, but didn't elaborate on how he plans to respond.
Commissioner Edwards reassured the group of neighbors. "We're on your side, and we're going to get it figured out, and I apologize that it has taken this long."
